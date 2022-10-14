The U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District plans to conduct prescribed burns today on North Trout Creek about 7 miles east of Johnson Village.
While the burns are in progress, Forest Service Roads 305, 315 and 376 will be closed.
Smoke will be visible from the area.
Call the Salida Ranger District with questions at 719-539-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.