Legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Kerry Donovan (D-Vail), which ensures that agricultural issues are included in the Water Resources Review Committee, passed its final vote last week and is now law.
“Agriculture and water have always been tightly aligned issues,” Donovan said in a press release. “As fewer and fewer lawmakers come from agricultural backgrounds, it is critical that we give the industry the opportunity it deserves to be understood and examined. This bill will make sure that rural Colorado has a seat at the table.”
The bill will update the Water Resources Review Committee to expand its scope to include agriculture issues. With mounting pressures like declining workforce and suburban development, Donovan said, expanding the committee scope to include agriculture issues will allow elected officials to examine the impacts of legislation in detail and hear from ranchers and farmers outside the fast pace of the legislative session.
The Water Resources Review Committee meets during the legislative interim and “studies the conservation, use, development and financing of the water resources of Colorado” in order to propose legislation on water resources.
Expanding the scope of the committee to include agriculture will preserve the legacy of agriculture in Colorado and bring much needed in depth discussions of a vital piece of our state, Donovan said.
“As the population grows and concentrates in metro suburban areas, the long-term success of agriculture and the water it owns deserves more opportunity to be understood and examined as fewer people have direct connections to the industry,” she said. “We need an interim committee that would help shape legislation so that agriculture is protected and has a chance to thrive.”
The bipartisan bill is also sponsored by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Sterling), Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) and Rep. Marc Catlin (R-Montrose).
