Chaffee County Department of Human Services is collecting school supplies for local students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The 2020 drive provided materials for about 100 students in kindergarten through high school in Chaffee County, a press release stated.
Purchased supplies can be dropped off in a donation box at Walmart, the Buena Vista Library, Arkansas Valley Christian Mission and at the Department of Human Services offices in Salida at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., and in Buena Vista at 114 E. Linderman Ave.
Monetary donations will also be accepted for Human Services employees to purchase needed school supplies.
Checks can be made out to Chaffee County Department of Human Services with school supplies written on the memo line and sent or dropped off at 448 E. First St., Room 166, Salida, CO 81201.
Salida families who need assistance with school supplies for their students must call by Aug. 4 at 719-530-2500, option 0.
Buena Vista families must call by Aug. 9 at 719-395-0344, extension 1000.
Salida families can pick up school supplies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Touber Building in the Mount Shavano conference room.
Buena Vista families can pick up school supplies at the DHS office on Linderman Avenue.
The Buena Vista office is partnering with Arkansas Valley Christian Mission to provide school supplies.
