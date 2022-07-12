The Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado aims to inspire big ideas at 2 p.m. Thursday at McPhelemy Park with a free musical performance of “Amelia’s Big Idea.”
The group will repeat the performance at 10 a.m. Friday at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St. in Salida.
The new musical follows 10-year-old Amelia Smart, who wants to build a dog park in her town so her dog Gadget has a safe place to play, but this dream will require work and help from other members of her community. With live acoustic music and catchy songs, the characters will demonstrate lessons on community, teamwork and civic ambition.
“It’s a musical for young audiences,” said Stephen Weitz, producing artistic director of BETC. “It was created by our associate artistic director Heather Beasley as well as two other creators, Rich Cannaday – a playwright and actor that we know from back on the East Coast – and local musician Edie Carey, who is based out of Colorado Springs and someone I’ve known for quite a long time as a friend and colleague. The three of them worked together to create a script and music. It’s an original musical that we commissioned.”
The company will perform in the park on their custom-made traveling stage: a 35-foot gooseneck trailer equipped with a full electrical system.
Formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, BETC works to put on high-quality, engaging productions and programs that leave a lasting impact. This show will be no exception.
“Hopefully, it inspires kids that they can achieve things that maybe seem daunting or out of their reach, that they can have a voice in their communities and learn how systems work and how they can make an impact,” Weitz said.
“The other big goal of the program is to bring theater to communities that may not have access to the things that we’re offering or to audiences that have barriers to art participation, be they economic or travel or things like that. We really wanted to create a program where we can bring our professional theater company and its work into people’s communities and meet them where they live and work and share our art that way.”
This will be the company’s first trip to Buena Vista, and they are excited to share their art with a new community. Weitz and his family personally have spent a lot of time in the area and love it.
“We’ve performed up and down the Front Range,” Weitz said. “This will be our first trip over the hills. We’re looking forward to it.”
