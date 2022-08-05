The Salida Fiber Festival is accepting entries for its seventh annual Fiber Art Exhibition, which is open to fiber artists who live within 50 miles of Salida or 2022 festival vendors.
Interested artists must indicate their commitment to participate by Aug. 10, a press release stated.
The exhibition, which will feature original designs in all forms of fiber art, will open during the weekend of the festival, Sept. 9-11, and continue throughout September in the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Entry forms and rules can be found on the festival website, www.salidafiberfestival.com.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in People’s Choice voting during the opening weekend.
For questions, call Jane Templeton at 719-539-4618.
