Monarch Mountain’s annual Telefestivus, a festival of telemark skiing, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Activities include telemark equipment demos, a hike to Mirkwood Bowl, a giant slalom race and instructional clinics.
The event is free for those who have a season pass, lift ticket or uphill pass. Participants must have their own equipment.
Registration for the race and clinics is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The event will conclude with an airing of grievances that includes awards and gifts.
“Telemarking is one of the oldest forms of downhill skiing,” said Kathryn Wadsworth, event coordinator. “Everyone is invited to free their heel and take part in this fun event that celebrates the art and skill of telemark skiing.”
