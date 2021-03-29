Salida Hospital District Board of Directors will hear a presentation on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center website from public relations and marketing director Allison Gergley at their regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The board will consider capital purchase requests of :
• An infant warmer for the Family Birth Center.
• A tissue processor for the Laboratory.
• Desktop computers for information systems.
• Four rehabilitation treatment tables for the Buena Vista Health Center rehabilitation department.
• A Pilates reformer for the physical therapy department.
• A video tower for ear, nose and throat scopes for the ENT clinic.
• Two cystoscopes for urology.
Standard reports will be presented by Dr. Daniel Waldrop, chief of staff, Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services and Bob Morasko, CEO.
Committee reports will be presented by Jeff Post, finance committee, Tom Eve, facilities and strategic planning and Jean Moltz, HRRMC Foundation.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, the coding report, real property negotiations, provider agreements and home health.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today via Zoom.
To attend online visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
To attend by phone call 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 92262390876#
