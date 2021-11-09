It was almost a clean sweep for the Paschall and Wilcox families at the 21st annual Two Turkey Relay Run Saturday, as seventh-grader Nora Paschall and sixth-grader Joaquin Wilcox took first, sixth-grader Leah Paschall and freshman Zeke Wilcox took second, and sixth-grader Lincoln Baxter and Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox took third.
Thirty people ran in this year’s race, which organizer Kristy Falcon said was about average. The race is sponsored by Chaffee County Running Club.
The race randomly pairs teams of two runners, who each run a 2-mile course. Handicaps are given based on age and gender.
Winners are allowed to choose their own prizes, which were turkeys, pies or gift certificates for pies and socks, after the race.
