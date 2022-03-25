Xochitl Torres Small, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for rural development, announced the department is accepting applications until April 25 for grants to help farmers and ranchers create economic prosperity by maximizing the value of the items they produce.
The department is making the grants available under the Value-Added Producer Grants program, which help agricultural producers generate new products, create marketing opportunities and increase their incomes through value-added activities, a press release stated.
Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural producer groups, farmer or rancher cooperatives and majority-controlled producer-based business ventures.
“This program helps farmers and ranchers expand economic opportunities, create jobs and keep wealth in our rural communities,” said Armando Valdez, USDA rural development Colorado state director. “This is a key opportunity for entrepreneurially inclined small and mid-sized family farms to expand markets and increase farm income.”
Funding priority will be given to farmers or ranchers who are beginning, military veterans or socially disadvantaged; small and mid-sized family farms or ranches; and farmer or rancher cooperatives. Priority also will be given to projects that propose a mid-tier value chain by development of a supply network that moves agricultural products from production through consumption in a local or regional market.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance equity and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding for projects.
Funding may be used for planning activities or working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product. Planning activities may include conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans. Working capital expenses may include costs associated with processing, marketing, advertising, inventory and salaries.
A total of $19.75 million is available in fiscal year 2022, including $2.75 million in COVID-19 relief funds carried over from 2021. The maximum award for a planning grant is $75,000. The maximum award for a working capital grant is $250,000.
Awardees must contribute matching funds equal to the amount of the grant unless they are applying for COVID-19 relief funds, which allows for a reduced matching requirement of 10 percent of the grant amount.
Electronic applications will be accepted via Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 25.
Paper applications must be postmarked and mailed or sent overnight by May 2. Applications also may be delivered in person or emailed to a USDA Rural Development field office by close of business May 2.
For questions or application materials for a project in Colorado, contact Jessica Akers, jessica.akers@usda.gov.
Additional information is available on page 11396 of the March 1 Federal Register or by contacting a local USDA Rural Development office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.