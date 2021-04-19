William Powell and Jazzlin Hunt of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Brya Olivia Augustine Powell.
She was born at 1:39 p.m. Apr. 3, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 13.9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has a brother, Kamdyn Oliver Hunt, 4, and a sister, Jeri Lee Cole, 7 months.
Her grandparents are John Powell of McLoud, Oklahoma, Tammy Hanes of Bartlesville Oklahoma, and Ernest and Rebecca Jones of Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Great-grandparent is Sandra Roth of Ada, Oklahoma.
