Girls' golf wins Tri-Peaks League Championship

The Salida girls’ golf team are the 3A Tri-Peaks league champions after winning the third league tournament Tuesday with three golfers finishing in the top ten and a team score of 415.
Salida won the first two tournaments and their aggregate score from all three put them in first place for the league.
Freshman Kyndra Johnson finished in first place Tuesday, shooting an 83 at the Trinidad Municipal Golf Course, a par 72.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro finished in third place with a 97, while freshman Emma Trollip finished in ninth place with a 114. Sophomore Jessica Clinton rounded out the foursome, carding a 121 to finish 11th at the tournament.
Johnson, Martellaro and Trollip’s finishes are all-conference medals.
Coach Russ Johnson said the team really battled the wind and the smoke from the Santa Fe fire, but the team had a lot of fun overall.
“They are a young team, with everyone coming back next year, I think they will be looking at holding on to the title for a while,” Johnson said. “We have a few more tournaments to get ready for regionals, and if we score high enough there, I think we will be sending a team to state.”
The girls will head to the Rye Invitational at the Hollydot Golf Course on Friday, and play in the Alamosa tournament May 19, before heading for regionals May 23 back at Hollydot.
