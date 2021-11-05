Fri., Nov. 5
Online
7-8:30 p.m. – Alpine Orchestra concert is livestreamed on the YouTube site for Clearview Community Church in Buena Vista.
Salida
6 p.m. – Dia de los Muertos procession goes from Alpine Park down F Street to Riverside Park. Lineup for participants begins at 5:45 p.m. Muertos dress is encouraged, and stilt walkers and musicians will accompany the remembrance for the departed, followed by a fiesta at 7 p.m. at A Church.
7-9 p.m. – Dia de los Muertos fiesta at A Church, 419 D St., features Tacos El Tapatio food truck, drinks, crafts, activities and performances. Take a picture of departed loved ones to place on the community altar.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by the Chris Nasca Duo at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Nov. 6
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – St. Rose of Lima Fall Festival & Craft Bazaar at the church, 118 S. Gunnison, features craft items, baked goods, raffles and carry-out soup lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Grace Church Holiday Bazaar at the church, 203 W. Main St., features salsa and jams, ornaments, baked goods, crafts, quilts and home decor.
Salida
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Running Club hosts Two Turkey Relay, with registration at Riverside Park at 9 a.m. and random drawing of two-member teams at 9:30 a.m. The first team member runs a 2-mile road loop, then tags their partner, who runs the same loop. Two-minute handicaps are given to women, kids 13 and younger and those 60 and older. Cost is $3 for CCRC members, $5 for nonmembers.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Monarch Mountain Job Fair at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. The ski and snowboard area is hiring for 17 departments in the winter season. https://www.skimonarch.com/jobs/.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Holiday Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosts a free prospective member genealogy workshop at Salida Regional Library meeting room, E Street entrance. Volunteer genealogists will assist women ages 18 and older in researching whether they have Revolutionary War patriots in their ancestry. Take as much info as possible about your parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, and genealogists will research further.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Art 4 Mark, a fundraising art sale to help pay medical expenses for Poncha Springs resident Mark Teague, takes placeat Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. Artwork may be purchased with cash or local checks.
5:30 p.m.-midnight – Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Charity Ball at the lodge, 148 E. Second St., includes cash bar, dinner, raffle, silent auction and dancing to music by Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns. Tickets are $25 per person or $30 at the door. Open to the public. For table reservations call 719-539-6976.
8-11 p.m. – Live music by The Watertower at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Nov. 7
Salida
4:30-6 p.m. – “Raphael Revealed,” a documentary film about the artist’s life and works, marking 500 years since his death, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at salidasteamplant.com and at the box office.
Mon., Nov. 8
Online
Noon-1:30 p.m. – Carol Merovka, a retired family medicine physician, discusses “USA for Profit Healthcare: Costs, Impacts and Inequity” at a Chaffee County League of Women Voters Zoom meeting. To obtain the link and submit questions in advance, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Tues., Nov. 9
Salida
6-7 p.m. – In honor of Native American Month, storyteller, singer, songwriter and author Red Feather Woman appears at A Church, 419 D St., for an InnovaTED Talk. $10-12 suggested donation.
