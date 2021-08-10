Ark-Valley Humane Society will present a special showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” at dusk Thursday at Comanche Drive-In, 27784 CR 339, Buena Vista.
The showing is a fundraiser for Ark-Valley Humane Society, and Comanche Drive-In will donate proceeds to general shelter operations.
Dogs are welcome if they’re leashed and their humans pick up after them, a press release stated.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 and younger.
Order tickets at https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/drive-in/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.