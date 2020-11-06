Relaxation Dental Specialties will host the fourth Smiles for Freedom event Saturday.
The event offers free dental care services for veterans and active service members in the community.
Dental care providers volunteer their services including specialists, dentists, registered dental hygienists, assistants and administrative staff.
The event has provided $997,500 in free dental care services to 687 veterans.
Services provided will be appointment based only and participants will not need to stand in line through the day.
The event will be hosted at Relaxation Dental Specialties at 1222 C St. with a flag raising ceremony by the American Legion kicking the day off at 7:30 a.m.
