Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteers to help at its Spring Service Day, a yard cleanup and window-washing event, from 1-4 p.m. April 29.
The organization helps older adults age in place by connecting them with volunteers who provide friendly visits, yard cleanup, rides and grocery shopping, a press release stated.
No equipment or experience is required for the service day, which will be followed by a celebratory happy hour.
To volunteer, contact Aubrey Tamietti, program coordinator, at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
