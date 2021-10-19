As part of an ongoing hazardous fuels reduction project, the U.S. Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District will conduct prescribed burns in Chaffee County, beginning as early as today and continuing through December, conditions permitting.
The Mount Shavano prescribed fire project involves burning 434 acres, 5 to 7 miles west-northwest of Poncha Springs.
The North Trout Creek prescribed fire project includes burning 917 acres, approximately 4 miles east of Buena Vista.
“Using low-intensity and managed prescribed fire helps promote the health and diversity of different ecosystems,” Acting Salida District Ranger Destiny Chapman said in a press release. “Prescribed fire projects help reduce hazardous fuel buildup on the landscape, which enhances public and firefighter safety.”
The Mount Shavano project is between Lost Creek (FSR 219) and North Fork (CR 240) and near Placer Creek (FSR 250A) and Droney Gulch.
Temporary road closures of FSRs 250, 250A and 219 will be necessary during the burns for safety reasons.
The North Trout Creek project is between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch along FSRs 305, 315 and 376, starting in early November.
Temporary road closures of FSR 305, 315, and 376 will be necessary during the burns for safety reasons.
To facilitate burning, each of the selected areas has been prepared in advance to ensure safe fire operations.
Ignitions will occur only when weather and fuel conditions meet established parameters and when smoke impacts can be managed within established requirements.
Ignition and burning operations may continue for several days depending on the size of area being burned. Fire personnel will monitor the burns until the fires are completely out.
Smoke is a natural by-product of fire and some amounts are unavoidable. However, fire managers and prescribed fire specialists consider the proximity of communities and determine the least amount of smoke impact to the public during prescribed burning.
Expect smoke to be visible throughout the Arkansas River Valley and Park County once burns begin.
Smoke may also linger over the burn areas for a few days following initial ignitions.
For more information on smoke, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
