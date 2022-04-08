Chaffee County students ages 16-19 who are interested in the mental health field are invited to apply for $500 scholarships offered by the Roy Williams Foundation.
The foundation was established in honor of Chaffee County sheriff’s deputy and Iraq/Afghanistan war veteran Roy Williams, who died by suicide in November 2019. Post-traumatic stress disorder was a contributing factor to his death.
The foundation is committed to finding ways to add qualified mental health professionals to aid veterans and first responders
Students are asked to prepare an essay of approximately 500 words stating who they are and why they want to help veterans, first responders and the community by becoming a mental health professional.
Winners will be chosen by the foundation’s board of directors, who will offer guidance on how to spend the scholarship on entry-level mental education. If the students follow through, the foundation may continue to help with funding.
For more information, submission instructions and donation information, visit the website at https://www.roywilliamsfoundaton.org. Submission information is under the Volunteer tab.
The Roy Williams Foundation and Ashley Ottmer of Spruce Creek Counseling LLC are also offering free counseling services to first responders and veterans in need. Ottmer is a veteran and specializes in trauma treatment. This service is first come, first served, free of charge and confidential. Dates and times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15, 22 and 29, May 27, June 3 and 10, July 8, 15 and 22. To schedule, text or call 719-852-0838 or email sprucecreekcounseling@gmail.com. Additional dates will be announced later.
