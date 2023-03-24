Salida firefighter climbs 1,356 steps for Leukemia, Lymphoma

Salida firefighter Josh Jelcick represented Salida Fire Department March 12 in the 32nd annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle, Washington.
The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition and annual fundraiser held at the tallest building in Seattle, the Columbia Center.
All participants are career, volunteer, or retired firefighters who climb up the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi in full turnout gear, weighing more than 60 pounds, while on-air.
Jelcick, a Washington native who grew up on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, completed his first competition climbing 69 flights. The climb is 1,356 steps and 788 feet vertical elevation.
His time was 16 minutes, 29 seconds, giving him a finish of 134th in a field of 1,605 participants.
Jelcick raised $560 in donations benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
He said his sister, Jessica Jelcick, a firefighter paramedic at South County Fire in Snohomish, Washington, talked him into doing the climb.
Her department regularly participates in the event and sent 20 team members this year.
“It’s generally a Washington thing,” he said.
Jelcick trained for the event on a stair mill, wearing his training gear, plus a few extra pounds of equipment.
His training was for 80-100 floors.
“But a stair mill is different than the real thing,” he said.
“I was stoked to take part with her and other amazing firefighters out there,” Jelcick said.
Starts for the competitors were staggered at about 15 seconds between climbers.
Jelcick started his climb at about 11 a.m.
His sister had completed her climb by then and helped him with the oxygen bottle change at about the halfway point.
He said the most challenging point of the climb was about five floors after the exchange when he “hit the wall” and had to power through the fatigue to continue.
He said he started the climb with a lot of adrenalin and jogged up the first 20 floors, which probably contributed to his fatigue.
The course is in a central stairwell in the building with no windows.
It is just wide enough to be able to hold onto both handrails.
To pass other competitors, racers had to pass at the landings where there was room.
He said it seemed to him everyone was hitting the wall at about the same point he did.
He said being on air was an equalizer for all competitors.
“It was the coolest feeling to be among firefighters who, for lack of a better word, suffer for a cause,” Jelcick said.
Jelcick’s mother, Debra Winsor, was there to cheer her children on with other well-wishers.
To keep track of the racers, cameras were set up along the course to provide views for spectators on TV monitors.
All told, the event raised about $2.1 million for LLS.
Jelcick said he definitely wants to do the climb again and hopes to get started fundraising earlier next year.
He said it is still possible to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through llswa.org.
