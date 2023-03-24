Salida firefighter climbs 1,356 steps for Leukemia, Lymphoma

Salida firefighter Josh Jelcick, right, and family members stand in front of the Columbia Center, the tallest building in Seattle, Washington, following competition in the 32nd annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb. Jelcick climbed 69 stories in full gear with bottled air in 16 minutes, 29 seconds. Jelcick’s sister, Jessica Jelcick, left, a firefighter paramedic in Snohomish, Washington, encouraged her brother to participate. Mom Debra Winsor of Cheney, Washington, center, came to cheer her children on.