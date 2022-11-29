Brian Karl Jacques, 69, of Nathrop died Nov. 19, 2022.
He was born May 14, 1953, in California to Louis Frederick Jacques and Patsy Jo Sheehy, later known as Marsha Calhoun.
He and his older brother, Bruce, were raised in the Los Angeles area and attended Catholic school.
Later, his mother remarried and his younger brother, John Brett, was born.
Mr. Jacques recounted a memorable childhood in California spent with his mother, brothers, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Friends and family said he was a brilliant child and graduated early to attend Stanford University.
He had a deep love for literature and read as much as he could. His family said this ingrained in him an incredible imagination and a gift for storytelling.
In 1982, Mr. Jacques moved to Colorado where he lived the rest of his life.
In 1983, he met his future wife, Pamela Venezio. They married Jan. 31, 1984.
They began to build their life together in the Denver area and on June 29, 1984, welcomed their only child, a daughter, Ambierre Lyon.
The Jacqueses renewed their vows and remarried in the Catholic church in 1993.
In 1988, the family settled in Aurora, where Mr. Jacques built his business.
After receiving dozens of accolades in the insurance industry, he decided to become a broker and start an independent agency.
A All American Insurance opened in 1992.
Friends and family said Mr. Jacques poured his heart into his business until the day he died, making many cherished relationships with his clients along the way.
In 2007, the Jacqueses celebrated the marriage of their daughter to Chris Rediger.
There are three grandchildren.
Friends and family said he was a delightful grandpa with an endless well of zany stories, silly jokes, funny songs and Popsicles to share.
They said his grandchildren will miss their “wonderful, fun-loving Grandpa.”
In 2008, the Jacqueses moved to Salida to care for Mr. Jacques’ uncle, Jack Paquette, at the end of his life.
His uncle lived quite a long time and the couple ended up making a permanent home in Chaffee County.
They loved their home facing the park on Fourth and E streets and enjoyed getting to know their neighbors.
Mr. Jacques ran his business from his home, and Mrs. Jacques worked at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Friends and family said he would joke that he’d become a “mountain man,” but he enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and the peacefulness Salida brought him.
In 2015, the Jacqueses inherited their property in Nathrop.
“The Ranch,” as he called it, was his favorite place on earth.
He had spent time there as a child visiting his aunt and uncle and had many fond memories.
He was constantly in awe of the surrounding mountains and the wildlife that visited him at his home.
Every sunrise and sunset was viewed from his spot on the front porch. He wanted to live out the rest of his days in that beautiful place and he did.
Mr. Jacques was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Russel Venezio and Jeanne Kelso; his older brother, Bruce Calhoun; and his brother-in-law, Keith Kelso.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years; daughter, Ambierre (Chris) Rediger; grandchildren, Christopher Brian, Sophie Clare and James Wayne; younger brother, John Brett Calhoun; sisters-in-law; his wife’s brothers and sisters; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
His services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church in Englewood.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, an organization the Jacqueses always supported and whose work they deeply admired.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.