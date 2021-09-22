Volunteers with Chaffee Rec Adopters will collect data on dispersed campsites using a new mobile app starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for National Public Lands Day.
Chaffee Rec Adopters conducted more than 1,700 campsite surveys during the summer using the app, which collects data for recreation growth planning purposes, a press release stated.
Training on the easy-to-use technology will be provided at the event. Visit ChaffeeRecAdopters.org or contact adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to get program and event details.
Additional Data Blitz Days are planned for noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and Oct. 23.
