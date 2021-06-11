Chaffee County will apply DuraBlend on multiple county roads for dust mitigation starting Monday.
Work will commence Monday on county roads 361, 365, 371 and 390.
Tuesday county roads 300, 301, 301a, 303 and 304 will receive the application.
County roads 155, 162, 193, 194 and the landfill will be completed Wednesday.
Thursday is the last day of application and county roads 175, 200, 220 and Pahlone Parkway/ CR 128 is scheduled.
Drivers are advised to avoid the roads on the day of spraying if possible as the application will create muddy conditions on the road surface for up to 24-48 hours following application.
It takes about 24 hours for DuraBlend to bind the road aggregate and dry.
DuraBlend is a liquid mix of water, magnesium chloride and a plant-based polymer. The spray controls dust, protects the road base and reduces potholes and washboarding.
For questions or concerns, contact the County Road and Bridge Department at 719-539-6961.
