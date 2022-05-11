Salida Sunrise Rotary will accept applications through June 1 from nonprofit groups for Community Grants to support projects and programs in the categories of youth, education and vocational projects; community service; and environmental programs in the area.
The donation application form can be found at www.salidasunriserotary.com. Applications must be sent via email to donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com.
Grant applicants must be nonprofit and collaborate with a Salida Sunrise Rotary Club member on completing the application. Having a Rotary member sponsor helps the applicant better understand the grant requirements and streamlines the evaluation process, according to a press release. Applicants who need help finding a sponsor can email donationrequest.ssr@gmail.com.
Salida Sunrise Rotary raises funds through events and initiatives to provide grants through its Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The fund can also accept donations from anyone through its ColoradoGives page.
