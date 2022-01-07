The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will accept grant applications for Saguache County Sales Tax Grants until 3 p.m. Feb. 14.
To be eligible, grant applications must be in one of these categories: emergency services/public health and safety; youth and senior programs, projects or organizations; or renewable energy projects/business opportunities and job creation, a press release stated.
Grant applications are available at saguachecounty.colorado.gov; use “sales tax grant applicationform5.” Or, contact the Saguache County Administration office at 719-655-2231 to request a copy of the grant application.
