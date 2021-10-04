Dauwalter wins first 14erFest ultra-marathons

Amidst a stunning backdrop of colorful leaves and jagged fourteeners, the aptly named 14erFest offered a myriad of methods for peeping participation.
Those who elected to partake by way of a 50k running tour galloping through Buena Vista’s finest east-side singletrack and forest roads were rewarded with a bluebird sky during the first ever West Line Winder ultra-trail race.
Saturday morning’s starting temperature was 43 degrees, but by the time the podium placers crossed the East Main Street finish line, it was nearly 80.
The heat did not seem to phase the eventual champion, who made the kilometer half-century look like another day in the office.
After enjoying her 4 hour, 31 minute tour of the east side of the Arkansas River Valley – a preamble to Sunday’s Sawatch 50k Ascent –all the content Courtney Dauwalter needed from the finish line aid station was a blue icy treat.
Donning her trademark Salomon shorts, Dauwalter casually crossed the finish line nearly 17-minutes clear of the overall male winner, Brian Condon.
The pair were locked together for the majority of the race, entering Valley View aid station, 23.4 miles into the race, at exactly the same time.
The final 7.2 miles would prove decisive, as Dauwalter’s 1:10:06 segment put 16:49 of space between her and Condon. Boulder resident Matthew Bitters overtook eventual third-placer, Anchorage native Chad Trammell, in the slightly uphill final segment as well.
The seasoned Dauwalter was happy to take part in the inaugural event.
“It was great – great course, great event,” she said at the finish line. “I think everyone should do it.”
The professional trail racer shared the course with first timers including Cessair McKinney, 22-year-old from New Castle, who, in her ultra-running debut, came in third place, tied with Julie Powell.
Choosing to start an hour early, McKinney actually was the first person to cross the East Main Street finish line, just a few hundred yards in front of Dauwalter.
She also had the second fastest final segment of anyone – male or female – in the race, but came up 12 minutes short of the runner-up prize, which went to 40-year-old Whitney Barrett of Albuquerque.
The mix of experience and caliber ranging from world champions to first timers perfectly fit the mold organizers Kelsey Banaszynski and Caleb Efta, who also put on the High Lonesome 100, were shooting for.
“The reason we decided to develop these shorter distance races was because we wanted more opportunities to grow the running community here in Chaffee County and to encourage participation from a diverse field of runners, from beginner to veteran,” race director Kelsey Banasynski said.
Dauwalter’s plan heading into the weekend in BV: “Eat a lot, sleep a lot and then, you know, run another 50k.”
Courtney Dauwalter used similar tactics on Sunday, pulling away from Benjamin Hearon of Litchfield, Conn., in the final 7.3 mile segment to win the Sawatch Ascent 50k in 5:29:46.
Hearon finished in 5:37:36 to win the male division. Allison Baca, 31, of Golden, (5:53:02) held off a charging Sara Kadlec, 37, of Boulder (5:53:02), who left the final aid station 5 minutes behind Baca before closing the gap to just 30 seconds.
Filling out the male podium were Ted Schultz, 31, of Colorado Springs (6:04:52), Patrick McGlade, 33, of Lakewood (6:13:17).
“It was an incredible day to say the least. Fall was in full glow and the runners came ready to throw down,” Banasynski said. “95% of the 103 starters finished the race, with 40% of those being first time ultra runners.
“It turned out to be not only a competitive race, but also a soul finding adventure for many.”
