Got Heart recognizes Community Foundation

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and recently recognized the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Joseph Teipel, Executive Director of the foundation, talked about how COVID-19 changed the approach of the non-profit organization that was founded in 2018 with a mission to act as a catalyst to inspire positive change through the power of philanthropy to enrich the lives of all people in Chaffee County.
“COVID forced us to research, design and implement new ways of doing what we do, which included things we had never done before,” Teipel said. “Overall, it caused us to innovate in three big ways:
“One, we had never given direct cash assistance to individuals, but COVID shifted our focus to the Emergency Response Fund. Within just a few weeks of the shut down, we worked with the Department of Human Services to offer assistance that would meet the community’s immediate needs.
“Two, by June, we created a group-based grant program for food access organizations that was new to our organization. We wanted it to be innovative and forward-thinking so we modeled it around the idea that the grantees would work together to increase coordination and collaboration to meet immediate community needs and ensure all Chaffee families and individuals had access to nutritious food.
“Three, due to COVID, we had to grow our capacity very quickly. For 2020, we had a planned budget of $80,000. Over the year, we actually ended up passing $1.8 million through our organization. The sheer volume of dollars, transactions, grants ... it all required we innovate, figure out how to do more with such a small staff, and lean on our board of directors.”
He said they decided to go above and beyond because contributing to the community is part if their mission, but also because of some nudges they got to fill a void.
“This is our mission and who we are, but we were also driven to do more by nudges from community leaders who recognized a gap that we could fill,” Teipel said. “We were asked to step up to the plate by these other stake holders and we did.”
An example of Chaffee’s Got Heart, he said, was the generosity across the community.
“The easiest example is the outpouring of generosity from across the county in response to COVID,” he said. “It was clear that hundreds and hundreds of people understood the traumatic impact of the shutdown on other community members and they stepped up and got involved financially. We had 780 individual donors contribute to the (Emergency Relief Fund), many of whom had not donated to us before, for a total of $400,000 that went straight back to our community.”
That support was also a big takeaway from 2020, he said.
“On community level, I learned that Chaffee residents have a deep desire to support each other,” Teipel said. “On a pragmatic level, I learned that it’s possible to get so much done without being around other people and that’s surprising.”
Over the year, a total of $1.1 million came into the Emergency Relief Fund through grants, individual donations and other ways.
Approximately $700,000 went back into the community through grants to individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations. The rest is being held in reserve in anticipation of needs in 2021.
More information on the foundation may be found by logging on to https://www.chaffeecommunity.org/.
