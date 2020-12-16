Colorado Department of Transportation crews will perform winter maintenance operations on U.S. 50 on Monarch Pass from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today.
Work will take place near the Monarch Ski Area on the east side of the pass.
Motorists will encounter a lengthy two-hour delay. Please be aware this delay may be extended should unusual circumstances arise.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the top of Monarch Pass, at milemarker 199.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at the chain-up station in Garfield, just east of Monarch Mountain ski area, near milemarker 205.
Monarch skiers are urged to depart the ski area by 4 p.m. if planning to travel eastbound toward Poncha Springs and beyond.
