Circus seeks camp registrations
Salida Circus is accepting registration for its Spring Break Circus Camp scheduled for March 20-24 at the Longfellow Elementary School gym, 425 W. Seventh St.
Twenty-six spaces are available for kids ages 5 to 15, according to a press release.
Participants will learn aerial, acrobatics, juggling, unicycling, rolling globe, clowning and stiltwalking and will perform a show at noon March 24.
Email info@thesalidacircus.com for a registration form.
