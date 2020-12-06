Saguache sheriff investigating homicide
Mail Staff Report
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that took place in the town of Saguache that occurred early Sunday morning.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office were called to a home in the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. on a report of an injured Salida man in his 50s who sustained what ultimately would become fatal injuries.
The victim’s name is being withheld until family notifications have been made.
Law enforcement is searching for Donald Garcia, 45 of Saguache, for his alleged connection to the homicide. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted. Please call 911 if seen.
Garcia is described as male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds with long black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black beanie, blue jeans and black shoes.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to provide investigative and crime scene processing assistance.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing. The incident appears to be isolated in nature.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.
