The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host Karen Sheel, the league’s Colorado president, via Zoom at noon Dec. 13.
Sheel will give an update on the state league’s activities and goals, a press release stated.
For more information and to obtain the Zoom link, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
