Dr. Eric Toner, Senior Scholar and Scientist at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, is the featured speaker at the Jan. 28 Chaffee County League of Women Voters Zoom Drinks & Dialogue webinar.
Dr. Toner will discuss the current state of the epidemic nationally and in Colorado; national vaccination efforts and policy; how vaccination will affect daily life in our community; and changes that the new administration might bring to tackling the epidemic.
Dr. Toner and the Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University have been central in formulating guidelines and policy recommendations throughout the COVID-19 epidemic.
The statistics that are used by researchers and journalists around the country on the incidence, spread, and mortality of COVID-19 are provided by the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins.
For more information and to register for the webinar, log on to the Chaffee County League of Women Voters website www.lwvchaffeecounty.org. The Colorado State League is offering the program throughout the state and early registration is encouraged before all slots are filled.
