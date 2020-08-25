Rotary gives gift cards

Susan Porter of Safeway accepts 60 $30 gift cards from Rotary Club of Salida. The gift cards are for Safeway employees, essential workers who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep groceries and other necessities available to the public. Rotary Club of Salida put up $1,200 for the gift cards from Sweeties Sandwich Shop, MO Burrito and Amicas Pizza Microbrew & More. Each of the three businesses kicked in an extra $10 per card. From left: April Franklin, Porter and Scarlett Massine.
