After months of discussions, the Salida city council approved its 2021 budget following a public hearing at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
During her budget presentation, finance director Aimee Tihonovich said the 2021 budget was “pretty much level” to the 2020 budget.
“With the pandemic, there are a lot of unknowns what revenue will be down the road so we’re still trying to be conservative in 2021,” she said.
The city’s 2021 budget, which passed unanimously, will be $25,940,715 for all funds. It is supported by 21,915,876 in anticipated revenue and a potential use of reserves of $4,024,839 to balance the budget.
The budget is broken down into two funds: a government fund which comes from tax and grant revenue, and an enterprise fund where the revenue comes from services delivered.
The total budget for government funds will go slightly down in 2021, from $17,415,400 to $17,288,00.
With big projects like the Pasqualle Spring improvements, planning and financing, set to start in 2021, the enterprise fund’s budget will increase from $7,241,400 to $8,652,684.
The general fund, which falls under government funds, includes the police and fire departments, city administration, the pool and recreation, parks and facilities, community development, interfund transfers and now, after a unanimous vote Tuesday, arts and culture.
The Steamplant/ arts and culture previously had its own fund, but auditors recommended it be moved into the general fund because it didn’t meet the criteria to have its own, separate fund and council voted to approve the decision.
The police budget will increase by $1,300 in 2021 to $2,396,200.
Fire’s budget will increase by $173,200, which includes money for a new full-time employee, a cardiac monitor, lexipol training and a kitchen renovation.
Administration’s budget will also increase $125,300 to $1,660,300, which includes a server upgrade and a full-time equivalent that is earmarked to hire a communications director.
The parks department budget will increase $77,700 to $737,600 due to higher maintenance needs.
The budget for all other expenses in the general fund is also going up $146,200. That includes a $71,000 contingency that council could use to hire an additional police officer or be used for community grants, if it decides so later.
It also includes an increase in airport funding, which was requested to help extend the taxiway.
Due to less need from the capital fund, less capital needs and less special projects, four departments will have their budget decreased in 2021, including pool and recreation ($652,100 decrease), interfund transfers ($129,000), arts and culture ($440,300) and community development ($86,800).
Approximately two-thirds of the government funds revenue comes from sales tax, which is bringing in more money so far in 2020 than in 2019 before the pandemic. Sales tax is up 11.3 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, an increase of $668,819.
In the enterprise budget, which includes water and wastewater utilities, the budget will increase from $8,041,600 to $8,652,700 with wastewater increasing by more than $700,000 to $2,633,800.
The city will move forward with significant projects like the new skate park, soaking pools, water line improvements and Vandaveer Ranch site planning.
Only two people spoke during the budget’s public hearing. Missy Brand, representing Central Colorado Standing up For Racial Justice, asked that council not increase the police budget without proper scrutiny. The other person, a retired police commander, asked the city not to decrease police funding.
The budget passed unanimously.
Also in new business, council approved an amended version of the agreement with 6906 Apartments to provide affordable housing. Originally the agreement said multiple people in the same household could earn up to 80 percent of Chaffee County’s Area Median Income (AMI) and be eligible for the units, but council put a cap on the combined AMI to be 120 percent.
Four of the complex’s 32 apartments are set to be affordable, costing $1,071 per month for a one bedroom apartment and $1,284 for two bedrooms.
In the consent agenda, council approved a hangar lease, authorized a revision of the intergovernmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for the U.S. 50 Phase IV project, and leaving the lights at the Alpine Park basketball courts on until 9:30 p.m.
Council also issued a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In an executive session, council spoke about the possibility of acquiring real estate and gave staff direction, but no formal actions were taken.
At the end of the meeting, administrator Drew Nelson noted that the meeting was community development director Glen Van Nimwegen’s last meeting. “I can’t thank him enough for his service to Salida,” Nelson said. “I think he put the community development department in the right place.”
