Eighth-graders’ sweet reward

Salida Middle School eighth-graders enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for not missing any classes, either in-person or remote, and turning in all assignments for the first quarter.
Principal Will Wooddell treated the students Wednesday at Salida Pharmacy and Fountain.
From left: Rian Baker, Caroline Wooddell, Raeann Shively and Reece Daugherty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.