Salida city officials announced the city has reduced its COVID-19 Action Plan stance to Tier I as of May 21.
Fully vaccinated individuals may go without any type of face covering in any setting, according to a May 18 Chaffee County Public Health order.
As allowed under state law, owners, operators and managers of any business or service may continue to require individuals entering or within their locations to wear face coverings or show proof of full vaccination, a city press release stated.
Salida “fully supports any organization, business or individual who would like to be more restrictive than the public health order requires.”
Face coverings are strongly recommended when entering and attending indoor-only events at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Salida SteamPlant and Salida Rotary Scout Hut, the release states.
Fully vaccinated individuals can opt out of wearing a face covering inside, but management requests all attendees adhere to any COVID-19 safety guidelines implemented by the venue as well as respect individual or group desires to practice additional personal and precautionary measures.
Visit www.salidarec.com or www.salidasteamplant.com for new rules and procedures that will be in effect in order to visit those facilities.
All board and commission meetings will continue to allow in-person attendance for purposes of conducting public hearings.
The city requests those wishing to testify to do so via the GoToWebinar platform or by email or letter.
Unvaccinated individuals who want to provide testimony must wear a mask and remain at least 6 feet from others inside and outside of council chambers.
Visit www.cityofsalida.com for hearing procedures.
