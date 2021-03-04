Salidan, Elise Mishmash, made the honor list at Minnesota State University for the fall semester, the University announced Monday.
A total of 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.