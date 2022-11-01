Mary Adeline Owens Moore, 94, of Salida died Oct. 8, 2022.
She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in a logging camp near Grants, New Mexico, to Mary E. and William F. Owens.
She was mostly raised north of Villa Grove on the Barsch and Miller Ranch with her Aunt Polly (Paulina Hoffman Barsch) and Uncle Jake (Jacob Barsch).
Her parents were in the horse racing business and had to change locations frequently, and they thought “little Mary” would be best educated if she were in a more stable environment.
She loved joining her parents during the summer months.
In the early years she attended school in a one-room schoolhouse north of Villa Grove.
About the only other student was her close friend, Doris Schneider.
She attended high school in Salida and graduated in 1945, and soon thereafter she married Vernon Williams, a Salida boy who had joined the Navy.
They had one daughter, Barscha Lee Williams.
The marriage was short-lived and she returned to the valley, where she met and married Jimmy Moore on March 16, 1950.
Mr. Moore adopted Barscha and treated her like his own.
A son, Jimmy, Jr., was born in 1951, followed by sister Diane Elaine in 1953.
Friends and family said Mrs. Moore was an accomplished woman and was a businesswoman, loyal wife, caring mother and grandmother, good cook and homemaker.
When all three children were out of school in 1974, she began working at the Saguache County Clerk’s Office under Gloria Belluni and then Bill Bond.
When Bond retired, Mrs. Moore ran for and became the county clerk.
She held that position for 12 years and retired in 1994.
Mrs. Moore was involved in Eastern Star and was active in the Villa Grove Fellowship Church.
She was also a member of the Monarch Quilting Club and did volunteer work at Columbine Manor Care Center for several years.
The Moores celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in March 2021.
Mrs. Moore was predeceased in death by her husband; daughter Barscha Richey; and half-sisters, Minnie and Nora.
Survivors include her children Jim (Dean) and Diane; grandchildren, Robb (Danielle) Richey, Cheri (Mike) Coleman, Heather (Carey) Lansaw, Amber (Chad) Flowers and James Hefley; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a half-brother, Joseph, of Abilene, Texas.
Her memorial service will be scheduled for some time during summer 2023.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
