The Saldia boys’ soccer team was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday by the No. 1 ranked Jefferson Academy, playing in Littleton.
“We played extremely well,” coach Ben Oswald said. “I’m curious to see if any other teams holds them to three goals. They are a very balanced team, competitive but good sportsmen.”
Oswald said that the Spartans held the ball away from the Jaguars for a full minute at the beginning of the game.
“They were shocked, you could see it in their faces,” Oswald said. “It was a fun game to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.