Salida Middle School officials recently announced the second-quarter honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Fifth-grade regular honor roll: Jagger Bird, Dakota Boggs, Zoe Bradner Fanning, Sophia Chou-Messa, Colton Cooper, Elijah Corbett, Owen Cozart, James Cudworth, Anastasia Douglas, Clara Epperson, Andrew Fast, Kaila Franko, Chloe Houghton, Sean Jefferson, Denari Lujan, McKinley McGovern, Bryan Montellano, Sara Nay, Anna Paschall, Kade Phillips, Kai Sh’Boe, Milo Smith, Tegan Smith, Tinleigh Smith, Lily Sparks, Stoy Streepey, Kylie Taverna, Anna Vanleuken and Dominic VanTassel.
Fifth-grade honor roll of distinction: Briggs Buchanan, Aberdeen Goehl, Tara McQueen, Weston Smith, Eliana Veltri, Harper Veltri and Alvia White.
Sixth-grade regular honor roll: Emma Adams, Jackson Armstrong, Madalyn Cabe, Caleb Chariton, Abel Cooper, Ellie Covey, Dante Green, Henry Hayes, Edgar Hernandez, Mallory Hill, Mackenzie Jefferson, Elise Keyser, Nathan Kuhn, Isaac Lady, Wyatt Macy, Shelby Miller, Joel Orejel-Rivera, Sydney Rohrich, Oliver Skaggs, Paityn Smith and Melia Tressler.
Sixth-grade honor roll of distinction: Addison Bungay, James Criswell, Emily Cuiksa, and Dylan Gutowski.
Seventh-grade regular honor roll: Lincoln Baxter, Zane Clos, Yesenia Montellano, Ashley Pizzola, Myah Scott and Natalia Tidwell.
Seventh-grade honor roll of distinction: Alise Bauman, Zoe Gauss, Jesse Hawley, Camden Morrison, Leah Paschall, Zailee Saari, Joaquin Wilcox and Elyse Witherspoon.
Eighth-grade regular honor roll: Jack Baker, Reed Biehner, Melody Clark, Litzy DeJesus-Torez, Evanlee Garcia-Butler, Sophie Haynes, Lillian Horsley, Chase Jackson, Harris Kanar, Kai Myers, Lance Porter-Taylor, Stephanie Powszukiewicz, Dilon Roberts, Lucille Roberts, Chris Ruiz, Cole Shively, Caydence Slater, Seth Sutton, Nevaeh Talley and Devin Walters.
Eighth-grade honor roll of distinction: Hazel Brown, Avery Damon, John Fast, Skya Gorby, June Hamilton, Kaitlyn Jones, Sabine Juarez, Kali Keast, Ryus Mattix, Delan McQueen, Reagan Osness, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Maddox Tolsma, Kylee Wilson and Lev Wolkenbreit.
