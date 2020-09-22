Salida Scout Troop 60 conducts planning for a September campout. Senior Patrol Leader Ben Johnson (standing, left) addresses the Troop as Amato French-Halenda (kneeling, right) conducts meal planning. Amato was the September lead for campout meals, ultimately planning, purchasing and leading meal preparation for 14 scouts for two days. The “grubmaster” task is a required to advance in rank and leadership. Sitting, from left to right, are Grady Harris, Sawyer Pack, Luke Regan, Jack Taliaferro, Grayson Brown, Ryus Mattix and Fletcher Mattix. Scouts meet Monday nights at 6 p.m. at the Salida Scout Hut.
