The light came down at Christmas time,
It shone brightly in the sky over Jesus, the baby, so fine.
The animals came to see this innocent babe,
Followed by shepherds and wise men, they said.
The light that shone brightly beckoned to all,
To come see the Christ child in the manger’s stall.
The angels surrounded the stable so meek,
And they sang ever so softly not to disturb the baby’s sleep.
Today seems like yesteryear as I ponder these things,
A glorious, magnificent birth to celebrate as the bell rings.
Thankful for Jesus and His magnificent birth,
Reminding me of my humanly worth.
So, today I want Your light in me to shine,
Giving off a positive glow especially at this 2020 Christmas time.
Linda Andersen
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.