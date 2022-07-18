Stocks finished Friday higher after selling-off yesterday. A new set of bank earnings released this morning show mixed results with some banks beating expectations and others falling short of estimates.
However, strong retail sales results released today point to a resilient consumer even in the face of higher prices.
Moreover, inflation expectations seem to be easing back down the Fed’s goal of 2 percent according to the University of Michigan’s inflation expectations survey.
Treasury yields fell slightly with the 10-year U.S. yield trading near 2.9 percent.
On the international front, European shares moved higher in line with U.S. equities while Asian shares were mixed after data shows China missed gross domestic product expectations.
Oil moved higher, trading near $97 per barrel, as investors expect a less than 100 bps hike for the July Federal Reserve meeting.
Retail sales rose in June by 1 percent, slightly ahead of expectations of 0.9 percent.
Sales at bars, restaurants and gas stations were main drivers of growth in spending even as the cost of gas averaged more than $5 per gallon in June.
The stronger-than-expected growth in retail sales highlights a core element of this economic expansion, resilient consumers.
The lion’s share of economic activity comes from consumer spending and a resilient consumer, still flush with cash, provides a solid backdrop for continued economic growth.
However, other economic data points are weakening in the face of an aggressive Federal Reserve, determined to combat higher and pervasive inflationary levels.
Ed Jones analysts are watching several economic indicators that might point to a recession in the near future, but the strongest indicators, the labor market and consumer spending, remain healthy and point to softening growth rather than a deep and prolonged recessional period.
Softening growth could include a technical recessional period that is shallow and short-lived.
The University of Michigan inflation expectations survey released today showed that the Fed’s attempt to combat long-term expectations may be working, with expectations moving lower towards the Fed’s long-term 2 percent goal.
The Federal Reserve has been on a mission to combat high inflationary levels and combat future inflation expectations.
Inflation expectations are important because if consumers begin to expect higher levels of inflation in the future, that expectation gets baked into spending decisions, wage increase expectations, and corporate pricing in what can become a self-reinforcing scenario.
The Federal Reserve aims to keep long-term inflation expectations in line with its 2 percent goal by acting aggressively during periods of real-time inflation over its long-term average target.
All eyes are on the next Fed meeting where market estimates have swung back-and-forth between a 75 bps and a 100-bps hike.
