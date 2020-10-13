Rebekah Earhart of Salida was among the nearly 1,000 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at The Citadel.
The dean’s list recognition is given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no incomplete grades and no grade below C.
The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.
