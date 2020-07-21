Jamison Battinich was named the recipient of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County 2020 scholarship.
The scholarship fund was established to recognize and assist a club member who is also a first-generation college student.
Jamison graduated this spring from Salida High School and will attend Colorado Mesa University this fall where she’ll major in biology and play collegiate golf.
“Attending the Club for seven years of my life has truly made me feel like I have a second home,” Jamison said. “I’ve also been a youth development mentor at the club for three summers, including this summer. I love the bonds I’ve made with kids, making them feel safe, valued. I feel good knowing that I’ve been part of changing kids’ lives for the better. The club was always there for me when I was younger.
“The club’s STEM programs opened my eyes to the field of science and helped me realize how much I love science.”
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu shared his thoughts on Jamison. “She’s an inspiration to all of our kids. She has always made great choices in her own life and now she helps kids at the club make great choices. We’re proud of her and so proud that we can support her in college. I’m positive success will follow her in all of her endeavors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.