Sharon Kay Granzella, 74, died Aug. 19 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1946 to Lonnie and Esther (Lofgren) Arbaugh at the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital in Salida and was a lifelong resident of Salida, attending local schools.
Friends said she was one of the smartest people they ever knew, with common sense knowledge, lifelong learning and a thoughtful, caring attitude.
She married Cyril “Babes” Granzella on June 4, 1963 in Gunnison. Their families were friends and they had literally known each other since they were in diapers.
They had two children, Andy and Kim, and until the children were in high school she was a stay-at-home mom, devoting her life to her family. After the children were in high school she worked for many years as a waitress at the Poncha Truck Stop.
After retiring she and her husband enjoyed traveling to Arizona in their RV where they visited with siblings during the winter.
She was a member of the Snowmobile Club and Veteran’s Auxiliary and enjoyed bowling on the women’s league, assisting with VFW bingo, hunting and helping friends and family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the most important things in her life.
She was an organ donor and as was typical of her life, she will be helping others in death.
The family will have a private time for memory sharing but no service is planned.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Cyril; daughter Kim (Tony) Belmonte; son Andy (Susan Porter) Granzella; grandchildren Kayla (Tyler) Prosser, Marissa (Justin) Cuffe and Tonino “Tee” Belmonte; great-grandchildren Hailey and Gracie Cuffe; step-grandchildren John (Tiffany) Varner, Joe Varner and Michelle Varner; step great-grandchildren Troy, Cole and Lily Varner; sister Esther (Ralph) Granzella; brother Lonnie (Tina) Arbaugh; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com or to 223 Blake St., Salida, CO 81201.
