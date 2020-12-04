NAMI (National Alliance on Mentail Illness) Chaffee County, will offer a free two hour Virtual Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Participants in this two hour workshop will learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis, and steps to take.
They will come away with a better understanding of de-escalation techniques, communication and advocacy skills, community resources, problem solving and crisis prevention, as well as how to create a crisis plan.
Preregistration is required.
To register for the workshop, or for more information about other NAMI programs and support groups, email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751, or visit namichaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.