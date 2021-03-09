Ricky “Boot” Hill, 56, died Feb. 27, 2021 at his home in Salida.
He was born Feb. 5, 1965 in Salida.
Mr. Hill attended school in both Salida and Denver.
He worked in road construction as a pilot car driver and road flagger.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and four-wheeling.
Mr. Hill was a World War II Naval Historian who enjoyed building model Navy ships in his spare time.
Friends and family said he will be truly missed.
Survivors include his mother Sharon Plummer; brother Mark Plummer; sisters Debbie Johnson and Brenda DeBruin; and nephews Chris DeBruin, Nick DeBruin, Justin Hill and Dylan Benoit.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. March 9 at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Log on to http://www.lewisandglenn.com to offer online condolences.
