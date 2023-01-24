Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring its second annual Youth Writing Contest, which will run from Feb. 10 through March 10 and has one category for ages 10-13 and a second for ages 14-18.
The junior category will be for stories between 500 and 1,000 words, while the senior category is 600-1,500 words.
Each category will have a first-place prize of $400 and two runner-up prizes of $150 each.
All participants will have their work reviewed by a professional, and winners will be interviewed by award-winning author Laurel McHargue on her podcast.
This year’s theme is “Someday ...,” and entrants are encouraged to interpret the theme in their work of fiction however they would like.
The contest will be coordinated with local school districts and libraries.
“We hope the contest will inspire creative writing among our youth and recognize our budding writers in the community,” Writers Exchange Vice President Cam Torrens said.
Find guidelines for submission at www.ccwritersexchange.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.