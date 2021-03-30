The Salida Regional Library, 405 E. Street, will host free legal self-help clinics on the second Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., supported by the Access to Justice Committee.
The next clinic will be April 14.
Volunteer attorneys will be available to call patrons who sign up through the library.
Attorneys can answer questions, help fill out forms and explain process and procedure for civil legal issues, but do not represent you.
Contact the library at 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
You can also access http://www.checkerboard.co, a free site with public access to forms, statutes, rules, instructions and videos from more than 50 different types of Colorado civil cases.
