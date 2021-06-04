The Order of the Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1309 is accepting applications until June 10 for a $500 scholarship to be awarded to a 2021 Salida high school graduate of Italian heritage.
The annual award goes to graduates of Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy, to be used toward college or a trade/vocational school, a press release stated.
Applicants are asked to complete a personal statement, giving a brief history of their Italian heritage, why they are proud to be Italian Americans and why they deserve the scholarship.
Students should include their name, address, email and phone number, as well as their personal statement, grade point average and high school records, showing the classes they took while in high school.
Applications should be emailed to bernardapost@gmail.com or mlpuj6@gmail.com. Please include “Sons of Italy Scholarship” in the subject line.
The review committee will evaluate all applications and select a winner by July.
For more information call 720-621-9037.
