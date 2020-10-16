Fall is fading
Winter waits patiently at the edge of darkness
In the last of the evening twilight
I step lightly among the scattered leaves
On the dark lawn
Orion waits behind the mountains
The leaves like glowing stars lie on the frosted grass
Ready to join the heavenly procession
I standing sentinel among them
Give thanks
I too am stardust – waiting
Skip Wilson
Salida
